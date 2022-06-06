Pete Davidson & Saint West Ditch Kim Kardashian To Go Shopping

Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian is going strong if new photos of the comedian hanging out with her son have any say on the matter.

The Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at The Grove mall in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4) getting in some bonding time with his girlfriend's oldest son Saint. Keeping a close eye on the 6 year old, the pair walked hand-in-hand while shopping without the Skims founder, indicating that Kardashian trusts her children with the 28-year-old comedian.

According to footage captured by TMZ, Davidson and Saint shopped around for a while, even picking up the hat that Saint was seen wearing, before heading into the Cheesecake Factory accompanied by a bodyguard. See the video here.

This isn't the first time the King of Staten Island star has spent some quality time with one of Kardashian's children. Earlier this year, Davidson was seen hanging out with 8-year-old North West and her cousin Penelope Disick. The trio were seen on a quick joy ride in The Kardashians star's baby pink electric Moke car near her house in a gated Los Angeles community.

Since being romantically linked in late 2021, the couple have been showing off their love for each other, from matching platinum blonde locks to Kardashian switching up her manicure for a subtle tribute to her beau.