Original 'Scooby Doo' Mystery Machine Now A California Airbnb

Zoinks!! Fans of the 2002 hit film, "Scooby Doo" are now able to experience mystery machine magic of their own. Airbnb has partnered with Warner Bros. for the 20th anniversary of the film, allowing fans and van-life enthusiasts to experience a three night stay in the original mystery van.

According to Airbnb, the van is parked along the Pacific coastline overlooking the ocean in Malibu. It comes complete with unlimited free snacks, a retro TV to watch the film, and a few "Scooby Doo" themed games. Surrounding the van is an outdoor lounge area.

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included,” Shaggy actor Mathew Lillard told Airbnb. As the official host, Lillard will be there to greet guests as they arrive for their stay.

Airbnb mentioned that the mystery van is themed to resemble the era in which the movie was released. It features a plethora of Y2K memorabilia and can fit two guests comfortably. Guests are able to book the Airbnb from June 24 to June 26 for just $20 per night!

