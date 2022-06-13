Post Malone Welcomes First Child With Fiancee

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is a dad!

Just over a month after revealing that he was expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée, the Twelve Carat Toothache rapper has confirmed they have welcomed a daughter. During a radio interview on Monday (June 13), Post said that he "kissed" his "baby girl" before heading to the studio, according to E! News. When asked if he likes to "[keep] all that quiet" rather than make a special announcement, Post said he wants people to make their "own decisions" about such big news.

In addition to the happy news, the 26-year-old rapper also seemingly confirmed that he and his girlfriend also got engaged. Not much is known about Post's fiancée, including her name, as he pair have kept their relationship private and out of the public eye.

Last month, Post first confirmed that he and his longtime girlfriend were expecting their first child together, per TMZ. No other details were revealed at the time, including when their little child, but they clearly didn't have to wait that much longer to meet their little bundle of joy.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told the outlet. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Post Malone
