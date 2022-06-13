This Is The Best Weekend Getaway Destination From Los Angeles

This weekend getaway destination is the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. There is an abundance of amenities provided to tourists including both luxury and casual stays. Tourists are able to rent jet skis, kayaks and other water vehicles to spend the day on the water.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best weekend getaway destination from Los Angeles is Catalina Island. This island is the most tropical destination within a two hour drive from the city. The surrounding water is crystal clear, making for a beautiful snorkeling experience. The town on the island is rarely updated and gives a non-assuming village feel to visitors.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best weekend getaway destination from Los Angeles:

"You can’t get anywhere truly tropical within two hours of LA, but you can still get to an island paradise, just 26 miles across the sea—Catalina Island. Much of the island, including the town of Avalon, has gone unchanged in decades, for better and for worse. It’s quaint and charming with a fun and unpretentious energy—and it’s also a little beat up, with infrastructure and water struggles, and all the faded glamor that the defunct antique casino conjures. As a travel destination that means amenities can be hit or miss, but the water is stunningly clear, teeming with marine life just feet offshore—Catalina has some of the best and most accessible snorkeling on the California coast."

