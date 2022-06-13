WATCH: Missouri Dog Turns On Stove, House Bursts Into Flames

A dog inside of a home in the Riss Lake neighborhood turned on a stove, and the entire kitchen caught fire immediately. According to Fox News, the stove featured touch screen controls, and the fire was started due to grease. When the dog turned on the stove, the grease in a pan that had been sitting on the stove for awhile caught fire. A camera located near the kitchen captured the entire incident on video. The footage detailed the stove bursting into flames a before everything was consumed in smoke.

"New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls. Please use built in safety’s if available on appliances when not in use and accessible by children and/or animals," Southern Platte Fire Protection District Division Chief Chris Denney explained to Fox News.