A$AP Rocky Speaks On Fatherhood, New Music With Tyler, The Creator & More
By Tony M. Centeno
June 14, 2022
A$AP Rocky's been cooking up new music for quite some time. After dropping off his latest single "D.W.B.", the Harlem rapper just revealed that he's been in the studio working closely with Tyler, The Creator on new music as he puts the final touches on his next album.
On Monday, June 13, Interview published its latest conversation between the A$AP Mob boss and actor Jerrod Carmichael. Both of them had an array of questions for one another as the discussed numerous topics like Carmichael's new stand-up special and Rocky's upcoming LP. After Carmichael mentions meeting him through Tyler, The Creator, Rocky revealed that he'd been working with the "EARFQUAKE" rapper for a couple of weeks on new music.
"I’ve been working with T a lot, man," Rocky explained. "We blocked out the last two weeks and have been working on a lot of music, but I’m wrapping up this album right now, about to direct a few of these videos. And I can tell you, just from doing a couple of music videos, it’s so much energy and preparation and curation. And music videos are only three to four minutes long. You’re doing features, man. That blows my mind. I can’t imagine that amount of stress."
Rocky's album has been in the works for awhile. The project, which was previously believed to be called All Smiles, doesn't have a release date just yet. However, with all the press he's been doing lately, it's possible that we'll have a better idea of when the album will arrive soon enough. Not only is Rocky working on his next body of work, but he also just started his journey to raise his newborn son with his girlfriend Rihanna. After Carmichael asked the rapper if he was nervous about fatherhood, Rocky lightly touched on his feelings about being a dad.
"I’m not nervous," Rocky replied. "but I crack up at the fact that people who knew me before, such as yourself, are going to have to adjust to seeing me as a responsible dad."
The exclusive interview also features their discussion about masculinity, Rocky's thoughts on the lack of maturity in rap and more interesting subjects. Read the full conversation here.