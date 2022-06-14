"I’ve been working with T a lot, man," Rocky explained. "We blocked out the last two weeks and have been working on a lot of music, but I’m wrapping up this album right now, about to direct a few of these videos. And I can tell you, just from doing a couple of music videos, it’s so much energy and preparation and curation. And music videos are only three to four minutes long. You’re doing features, man. That blows my mind. I can’t imagine that amount of stress."



Rocky's album has been in the works for awhile. The project, which was previously believed to be called All Smiles, doesn't have a release date just yet. However, with all the press he's been doing lately, it's possible that we'll have a better idea of when the album will arrive soon enough. Not only is Rocky working on his next body of work, but he also just started his journey to raise his newborn son with his girlfriend Rihanna. After Carmichael asked the rapper if he was nervous about fatherhood, Rocky lightly touched on his feelings about being a dad.



"I’m not nervous," Rocky replied. "but I crack up at the fact that people who knew me before, such as yourself, are going to have to adjust to seeing me as a responsible dad."



The exclusive interview also features their discussion about masculinity, Rocky's thoughts on the lack of maturity in rap and more interesting subjects. Read the full conversation here.