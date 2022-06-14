Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Hit With Felony Stalking Charge

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been hit with a felony and must stay away from the star for the next three years, reports Page Six. The Ventura County District Attorney also extended Spears' no-contact order against him during his arraignment on Monday, June 13, for breaking into the pop icon's home on her wedding day last week.

The security guard, Richard Eubeler, who "came into contact" with Alexander during the incident also obtained a restraining order against him. Alexander must stay 100 yards away from both Spears and Eubeler. He is also not allowed to communicate with the two in any fashion including texts, calls, or social media messages.

According to Page Six, Alexander pleaded not guilty to trespassing, vandalism, and battery, but the DA also hit him with a felony stalking charge. The protective order also keeps him from possessing weapons or guns and he must relinquish any firearms he may already have. Alexander is still incarcerated and his bail is now set at $100,000. He must also meet some requirements if he makes bail. In addition to the protective order, he will have to report to probation within 24 hours of his release and be monitored with an ankle bracelet by the Ventura County Probation Department.

Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart was present at Alexander's arraignment and a source told Page Six he is "very thankful" to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for "the seriousness with which it is taking the matter, including charging Alexander with a felony,"