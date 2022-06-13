Jungkook Shares Creative Tribute To BTS ARMY

Every year on June 13th, BTS celebrate their anniversary with loads of "festa" content including photos, videos, and new music. Jungkook took to Instagram on the special day to show his fans, known as the BTS ARMY, some major love. The K-pop group is also fresh off releasing their new anthology album Proof.

In his latest post to Instagram, the band member posted a photo of "BTS ARMY Forever" written in large letters in the sand on the shore of a beautiful beach. The sweet photo has gained over 7 million likes since being posted. Last week, Jungkook revealed that he accidentally deleted all of his Instagram posts. "I don't think it's too bad that I just erased it all," he explained during a V Live chat on June 7th. "I didn't know you could archive pictures, I just wanted to make it look nicer."