BTS Look To The Future With New Album 'Proof' & Lead Single 'Yet To Come'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 10, 2022
BTS has finally released their highly-anticipated anthology album Proof along with a new single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." The song is the lead single from their album which dropped on Friday, July 10. The album's three-disc set offers a celebration of the K-pop sensations' past work with tracks personally selected and curated by members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope.
The lead single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is featured on the first CD which includes their past hits "Dynamite" and "Butter." BTS also released the song's music video which features the band on a barren desert landscape. The single is a perfect match for the album which serves as an anthology but also features several new tracks. "Yeah the past was honestly the best, but my best is what comes next," they promise fans.
While CDs 1 and 2 are available on music streaming sites, Proof's third disc is only available on CD and is full of rarities like demos, deep cuts, and solo a capella tracks from Jungkook on the song "Still With You" and Jin on the song "Epiphany." There are also full group demos of "Boy In Luv," "Boyz with Fun," and "Seesaw." Luckily, the disc 3's new track "For Youth" is still available to stream.
Ahead of the release, the band, and their label BIGHIT MUSIC kept fans waiting with bated breath as they teased the album with a series of intimate videos from the band, concept photos, and a promo schedule with mystery dates. Earlier this week, the band revealed they would be opening pop-up shops in the US to celebrate the release. They also announced they will be streaming a live concert event with a "special guest" on Monday, June 13. For more information on how to watch, click here.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Proof Album Release#YetToCome #TheMostBeautifulMoment— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) June 10, 2022
