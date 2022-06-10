BTS Look To The Future With New Album 'Proof' & Lead Single 'Yet To Come'

BTS has finally released their highly-anticipated anthology album Proof along with a new single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." The song is the lead single from their album which dropped on Friday, July 10. The album's three-disc set offers a celebration of the K-pop sensations' past work with tracks personally selected and curated by members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope.

The lead single "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is featured on the first CD which includes their past hits "Dynamite" and "Butter." BTS also released the song's music video which features the band on a barren desert landscape. The single is a perfect match for the album which serves as an anthology but also features several new tracks. "Yeah the past was honestly the best, but my best is what comes next," they promise fans.

