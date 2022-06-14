Headless Body Found Behind Fast Food Restaurant In Georgia

This is not what you want to see as you pull through the drive-thru of one of the most popular fast food restaurant chains in America. Someone noticed a dead body lying just outside of a Burger King off of Romeiser Drive in Macon County on Monday. The body did not have a head attached to it upon discovery. County coroner, Leon Jones told WGXA-TV that someone was walking near the restaurant, saw the headless body, and immediately called 911.

There was no skull found near the body, but there were bones and skin. According to WGXA-TV, the entire scene will need to be dug up to preserve the remains in the surrounding soil. This will make the evidence easier to investigate.

"We're going to need to get a shovel and dig around the body so we can get everything in the body bag so the GBI Crime Lab will have all of the body to process," Jones detailed to WGXA-TV.

Despite lack of information regarding DNA, the coroner was aware of the length of time that the body had been deceased upon first look.

"But we do know that this body has been here for a long time, that's it."

Officials are currently investigating.