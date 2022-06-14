JoJo Siwa Reflects On Her Coming Out Story: 'So Happy And So Proud'

During the event produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, Siwa recapped some of the year's biggest "Pridelights" and other favorite moments from her various special guests like Big Freedia, Jari Jones, Hayley Kiyoko, Jeopardy winner Amy Schneider, Eugene Lee Yang and others. She helped bring the perfect dose of excitement in the room before and after each performance from Dove Cameron, Anitta, Kim Petras and Katy Perry.

Siwa also highlighted a handful of vital organizations within the LGBTQ+ community like CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers, Sage: Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Outright Action International.

If you missed out on the show, you can catch it on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.

