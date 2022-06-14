JoJo Siwa Reflects On Her Coming Out Story: 'So Happy And So Proud'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2022
It's been a year and some change since JoJo Siwa formally came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the singer and dancer is more than proud to be living her authentic self.
On Tuesday, June 14, JoJo Siwa held down the hosting duties for "iHeartRadio Can't Cancel Pride - Proud and Together". Following Lizzo's extravagant opening performance, Siwa welcomed the crowd by reflecting on her own coming out story.
"Since I came out to the world last year, I have received so much love from the LGBTQ community," Siwa said. "I really am so happy and so proud to be living as my full and authentic self." She added, "It's a pretty cool feeling and I think we can all maybe agree even a little scary at first but the most worth-it thing ever."
This 👏 is 👏 #CantCancelPride 👏🌈 Who's ready to celebrate with @itsjojosiwa & more!? ❤️— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 15, 2022
Watch now: https://t.co/u59G4DiNMq pic.twitter.com/MoudnA3g3S
During the event produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, Siwa recapped some of the year's biggest "Pridelights" and other favorite moments from her various special guests like Big Freedia, Jari Jones, Hayley Kiyoko, Jeopardy winner Amy Schneider, Eugene Lee Yang and others. She helped bring the perfect dose of excitement in the room before and after each performance from Dove Cameron, Anitta, Kim Petras and Katy Perry.
Siwa also highlighted a handful of vital organizations within the LGBTQ+ community like CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers, Sage: Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Outright Action International.
If you missed out on the show, you can catch it on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.