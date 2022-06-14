Missing Wisconsin Residents Swept Away In Ditch During Storm

The super storms that hit the Midwest on Monday did not leave a single stone unturned. Trees were uprooted, roads were flooded, people were (and still are) without power, and significant damage was done to buildings across Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Flooding got so bad in Milwaukee that three people were swept away in a drainage ditch and have yet to be found. According to the Star Herald, those missing include one child and two adults.

The child, just 11-years-old, fell into a ditch filled with water on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The water current pulled the child through a tunnel that empties in the Kinnickinnic River. There were two men nearby when the boy fell into the ditch and they jumped in to rescue him. The 34-year-old and 37-year-old are also missing.

"In that tunnel, we have no idea what was going on in that tunnel," assistant fire chief DeWayne Smoots shared with Star Herald.

Due to the water levels being too high, it was a dangerous mission for officials to enter the tunnel immediately, so they used drones to try and locate the victims. According to police, the three victims knew each other, but their identities have yet to be released to the public.