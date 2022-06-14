South Carolina Bar Named One Of The 30 Best Rooftop Bars In America

Rooftop bars are a great way to enjoy good drinks and great conversation with unbeatable views of some of the most beautiful cities in the country. From funky, themed bars to sophisticated cocktail lounges and everything in between, there is something for every one to enjoy.

LoveFood searched the country for some of the best rooftop bars around, compiling a list of the top 30 across several states, including one right here in South Carolina. According to the site:

"At these hangouts, with unrivaled locations perched high above some of America's most beautiful cities, the experience can be all yours."

So which rooftop bar in South Carolina was chosen as one of the best in the country?

Citrus Club