This California City Is Getting A Drove Delivery Service

This lucky California city is going to be one of the first in the nation to try Amazon's new drone delivery service. Prime Air is soon to be available in Lockeford, California.

Among many promising factors of this futuristic service, packages will be able to be delivered within the hour directly to your home. According to Amazon, this is a long term, cost-effective, and safe solution to short distance deliveries. It will be up to Lockeford residents to sign up for the service and provide feedback for the rest of the nation. This service is environmentally friendly, and will work to greatly reduce carbon emissions.

Those opting for Prime Air will still be able to track their packages. The drones are designed with sensor technology that allows them to detect people, animals, and any other object that would prevent them from safely delivering the package before flying away.

"Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world's leading delivery innovations,” California State Assemblyman Heath Flora shared with Amazon. "It's exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology."

