This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Wisconsin

Gigantic, prestigious properties line the streets of the most expensive place to live in all of Wisconsin, and you cant help but to admire the innovative architecture and the views.

According to a ranked list compiled by Stacker, the most expensive city to live in Wisconsin is Oconomowoc Lake. Oconomowoc Lake exists in the Milwaukee/Waukesha/West Allis area. Stacker mentioned that in the last year, the average home value has increased to just over 14%. In the last five years, prices have increased nearly 40% over the starting value. The average price (yes, average) for a home in Oconomowoc Lake is 1,448,778. Making most homes available in this market priced well into the millions.

Here is how Stacker compiled the data to find the city with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin:

"Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,448,778 which is 460% higher than the state average of $258,705."

For the complete list of cities and their rank visit HERE.