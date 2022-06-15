2 Nashville Bars Named Among The 30 Best Rooftop Bars In America
By Sarah Tate
June 15, 2022
Rooftop bars are a great way to enjoy good drinks and great conversation with unbeatable views of some of the most beautiful cities in the country. From funky, themed bars to sophisticated cocktail lounges and everything in between, there is something for every one to enjoy.
LoveFood searched the country for some of the best rooftop bars around, compiling a list of the top 30 across several states, including two right here in Nashville. According to the site:
"At these hangouts, with unrivaled locations perched high above some of America's most beautiful cities, the experience can be all yours."
So which rooftop bars in Nashville were chosen as two of the best in the country?
Acme Feed & Seed and White Limozeen
Located high above Nashville at 101 Broadway, Acme Feed & Seed, gives guests a chance to look over the bustling streets of Lower Broadway and listen to the country stylings of Music City. According to LoveFood:
"Acme Feed & Seed has the music for which Nashville is world-famous embedded in its very soul. The historic premises houses not only a great rooftop bar but also a boutique selling wares from local artisans, an intimate lounge area, casual restaurant and an independent radio station. Guests can take their food and drink up to the roof, where they'll be greeted by panoramic views of Broadway, the Cumberland River and beyond."
White Limozeen, the pink-and-white haven on top of the Graduate Hotel Nashville, has everything you want in a rooftop bar: great drinks, fun decor and pool, stellar views and a giant pink bust of Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton. White Limozeen is located on top of The Graduate Nashville at 101 20th Avenue North.
According to LoveFood:
"The Graduate Nashville's rooftop pleasure garden, White Limozeen, is a fabulously garish love letter to the iconic 9 to 5 singer and is named after her 1989 studio album. Despite having only opened to the public in the midst of the pandemic, the venue knows immediately what it wants to be – an intentionally over-the-top, hybrid haven of indoor-outdoor recreation that celebrates the queen of country music and everything she stands for."
Check out the full list here to see some of the best rooftop bars in the country.