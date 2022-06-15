'Habitually' Naked Man Defecates Outside Of Atlanta Church

There is a man who has been walking the streets of Buckhead completely naked for nearly a month. According to FOX5, the naked man was most recently spotted defecating outside of a Buckhead church. Community members are furious that no action has been taken in regards to the resident who wonders the streets unclothed.

City council member, Mary Norwood told FOX5 that she receives many emails from community members who are concerned about their children spotting the naked man after attending a church service.

"I don't want to have to hear from one more mom who tells me she was glad her kids were not in the car when driving home from church with this man, naked, out there on Peachtree [Road] for everyone to see," Norwood detailed regarding the contents of the emails.

The police chief and the chief of corrections have also been made aware of the naked man. His actions have been described as a "mental disorder," and Norwood plans to put a stop to this soon.

FOX5 mentioned that corrections chief, Elder Dancy, is working to provide treatment to inmates who struggle mentally. Those jailed for similar public crimes receive medicine and weekly doctor visits in hopes of improving their condition enough for a safe release.