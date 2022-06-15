Joe Jonas Is The Face Of A New Texas Campaign

Willie Nelson. George Strait. Black Pumas. Who's next?

The Texas Department of Transportation's Don't Mess With Texas campaign has a new face — Joe Jonas! For 35 years, the Don't Mess With Texas anti-littering campaign "has taught Texans the real cost of littering."

The campaign announced the Jonas Brothers frontman's role as spokesperson in a rather funny video on social media on Monday (June 13), according to Chron. "Being the new face of Don't Mess With Texas comes with a lot of responsibility. I think I'm settling in quite nicely. Everybody loves me here," Joe said in the PSA that will run on TV, radio stations and digitally starting in June.

Joe and his brothers lived in Dallas for a few years growing up, according to Chron.

"Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future. We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing," DMWT coordinator Becky Ozuna said in a news release.

Other celebrities who have served as Don't Mess With Texas spokesperson include Eva Longoria, Matthew McConaughey, Erykah Badu and Grupo Fantasma.

You can watch Joe Jonas in the Don't Mess With Texas PSA below: