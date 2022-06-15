New Video Shows Jeff Hardy Give Poignant Quote Hours Before Arrest

A new video shared on Wednesday (June 15) appears to show All Elite Wrestling star and WWE legend Jeff Hardy hours before his DUI arrest giving a poignant quote.

The video, which was posted on Reddit's 'SquaredCircle' wrestling forum, shows Hardy, wearing the same Jacksonville Jaguars t-shirt as his arrest video, taking a sip of a light brown drink and saying, "whiskey is my best friend and my worst enemy" before performing a song.

On Tuesday (June 14), All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that Hardy had been suspended without pay in the wake of his recent DUI arrest.

Khan confirmed that AEW planned to assist Hardy "in getting treatment for substance abuse issues" and said the wrestling legend "indicated that he's open to receiving."