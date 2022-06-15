This Is The Best Place To Order A Cocktail In L.A

Summer sets the perfect scene for a rooftop lounge with a cocktail in hand. These specific cocktails are the best in the entire city because they are served strong and with a side of stellar views.

According to a list compiled by L.A Eater, the best place to order a cocktail in the city is at Desert 5 Spot off of Selma Avenue in Hollywood. Desert 5 Spot is one of the most laid-back locations in the city. L.A Eater compared it to restaurants in Joshua Tree and Palm Springs. The venue provides both indoor and outdoor seating in addition to a lounge on the roof that offers a 360 degree view of the Hollywood hills. The drinks are just as strong as the good energy.

Here is what L.A Eater had to say about the best place to order a cocktail in Los Angeles:

"It was only a matter of time before the laid back vibes of Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, and Yucca Valley descended upon Los Angeles. This indoor-outdoor music venue and rooftop lounge is one of Hollywood hot new cocktail hangouts, with strong drinks and live bands most nights."

For more information regarding the best spots to order a cocktail in the city visit HERE.