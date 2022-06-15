This Is The Best Steakhouse In Missouri

Flank, skirt, ribeye, strip, or filet mignon; you name it, this popular steakhouse serves it. A steakhouse can be the answer to a fun night out with friends, a date night, or a family dinner, however; there is no reason needed to enjoy a hearty steak. There are many steakhouses sprinkled throughout the state, but only one can be the best.

According to a list compiled by Eat This, Not That, the best steakhouse in all of Missouri is J. Gilbert's Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood in St. Louis. This steakhouse is particularly unique for the way that they grill steaks. Eat This, Not That detailed every steak to be carefully cooked over a mesquite wood-fired grill, giving it a little extra flavor. The restaurant prides themselves in serving fresh ingredients including various vegetable sides and seafood.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best place to order steak in Missouri:

"Steaks are cooked over an open mesquite wood-fired grill at this highly regarded St. Louis steakhouse. With a focus on local purveyors, the restaurant serves fresh vegetables, Prime steaks, and seafood flown in daily."

For more information regarding the best steakhouse in each state visit HERE.