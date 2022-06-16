Have You Been To This Georgia Swimming Hole?

With Summer temperatures rising by the hour; a day trip to a beautiful swimming hole sounds like a pretty good idea. Georgia provides plenty of opportunities for hikes with swimming holes along the route. Before embarking on an adventure to one of these destinations, make sure that you are allowed to swim there, and that it is safe.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, one of the best swimming holes in the entire state can be found while hiking the Amicalola River Trail. The swimming hole is located along the trail, and can get crowded in the Summer months. Trips To Discover recommended taking children and dogs along for a fun day in the sun!

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about this Georgia swimming hole:

"Take a hike on the Amicalola River Trail to reach one of the bet natural swimming areas in the state. You can wade in the water and hang out on the rocks. It’s easy to spend an entire day just relaxing and enjoying the warm weather here. Keep in mind that this area can get busy and crowded, so be prepared to be social. There have even been water slides and chutes to transport you from land to water in the most fun way possible. So, bring your kids and your dogs! You can hike a bit further down to find more privacy and quiet. If you’re visiting from out of town, you can stay in the town of Dawsonville for easy access about 25 minutes away."

