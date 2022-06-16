If You Love Topgolf, You'll Love These 'Reinvented' Batting Cages In Texas

If you love Topgolf, you'll love this twist on baseball batting cages.

"We thought, 'What if we could reinvent the batting cage to make it a social venue like Topgolf?'" Colby Smith, general manager of Home Run Dugout, told the Houston Chronicle.

Home Run Dugout, a baseball entertainment venue, just broke ground in Katy, Texas, earlier this month. It's set to open in the early spring of 2023, the company said in a press release. You can hit 7 mph fastballs from 12 simulated hitting bays, grab a refreshing brew at the on-campus beer garden, play with pups at the dog park and grab some yummy, yummy food at the full-service restaurant.

"We're trying to make it like a fun place not just to come bat but also a place to come and get a great meal, go on a date night or play a game with your buddies and just have a great time without it being too over the top," Smith said.

Home Run Dugout was created by two Texas natives — Nick Hermandorfer and Tyler "Bam Bam" Bambrick — as an all-ages experience. "Unlike batting cages, our patented-technology delivers a soft-toss 'meatball' right out of home plate. We wanted to make it so easy, Tyler’s Mamaw could crush it," the company said in its press release. "Even if you've never even played baseball, this is for you," Smith said.

When Home Run Dugout's second location opens in Katy next year, it'll be the first stand-alone, 46,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor simulated-hitting complex in the country. There's another location open right now — albeit with only two batting bays — in Round Rock, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. The Katy location will be at 1220 Grand West Blvd.

Check out renderings of the new Home Run Dugout location below: