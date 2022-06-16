Prince William Reveals Princess Charlotte Is A 'Budding' Football Star

It turns out Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte is a future football star. According to Hello Magazine, William was visiting the England Women's team at St. George's Park when he revealed the new detail about their second oldest child.

The royal was gifted three football jerseys that had his children's names on the back and he began to laugh once he saw Charlotte's. That's when he remembered he had a message to pass on to the team from the young royal.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future," he said. William stayed to watch the team's training session in and then spoke to several players and coaches. The team is preparing to host the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 which starts July 6th.

Hello Magazine also pointed out that Prince William is the president of the Football Association and a supporter of Aston Villa football club. And it seems that his eldest children have followed in their father's footsteps. Prince George is also a big football fan and attended his first match with Charlotte in October 2019, according to Hello. He also posed in an England football shirt when he was photographed on his sixth birthday in 2019. He was also present with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the several England games in 2021 during the rescheduled 2020 Euros.