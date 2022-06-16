T-Pain Performs Unreleased Single In Response To Jay-Z

By Logan DeLoye

June 16, 2022

Fans attending T-Pain's Road To Wiscansin Tour were the first audience ever to hear the rappers new unreleased single titled, 'Death to Autotune'. According to Hiphopdx, the final show of the tour was held on June 11 at the Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukees' Eagle's Ballroom. Other acts at the fest included Lil Jon, K Camp,Yung Bleu, O.T Genasis, Juvenile, and more!

The new track in question was a response to Jay-Z's criticism of the unique style of auto-tune that T-pain popularized back in 2005. The track was actually recorded in 2009 when the "famous critique" occurred, but was never fully finished.

Hiphopdx shared some lyrics featured in the long awaited 'Death To Autotune':

“They tried to get rid of me, now their knees hurt/Shook! Who say they tryna brawl with Tylenol?/You know you missed me, you ain’t fucking with them guys at all/Foot in the dope crack, they say they need mo’ crack/They asking for pain relief so I guess the boy’s back."

The iconic rapper announced that there is a 'Death To Autotune' remix already underway. In addition to this release, T-Pain was honored with his own day at the Wiscansin Fest. June 11 is officially T-Pain Day in Wisconsin. He was so honored to receive his own day that he "struggled to hold back tears."

