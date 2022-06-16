This Is The Best Summer Fair In Missouri

Summer is the perfect season for riding ferris wheels and merry go rounds; and who doesn't love fair fries? Wether you are in it for the cotton candy, games, or rides; there is something for people of all ages at a fair. There are multiple fairs taking place this Summer throughout Missouri, but only one can be the best. This specific fair has the greatest food, activities, rides, and atmosphere in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the best Summer fair in all of Missouri is the Missouri State Fair. The Missouri State Fair is held during August in Sedlia and is spread over 100 acres of land. They have rides, musical performances, and camping among many other popular fair activities. They also serve a famous fudge lava cake and a red velvet funnel cake.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the best Summer fair in Missouri:

"The 2018 Missouri State Fair took place August 9 through 19 in Sedalia, and featured a performance by Hank Williams, Jr., and over 100 acres filled with amusement rides, concerts, tractor pulls, car racing, art and crafts, camping, livestock and produce competitions, and contests of skills of all kinds. But it’s been said that plenty of people come just for the food. Highlights include fried cheese-on-a-stick, which is cheese, dipped in melted cheese, and then deep-fried to sinful perfection."

