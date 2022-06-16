This Is The Best Swimming Hole In Wisconsin

With Summer temperatures rising by the hour; a day trip to a beautiful swimming hole sounds like a pretty good idea. Wisconsin provides plenty of opportunities for hikes with swimming holes along the route. Before embarking on an adventure to one of these destinations, make sure that you are allowed to swim there, and that it is safe.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, the best swimming hole in all of Wisconsin can be found at Pewit's Nest. Onlyinyourstate described the area to be somewhat of a fantasy. There is an abundance of full greenery and small trickling streams surrounded by mossy rocks. It is not recommended to jump off of the cliffs to get to the swimming hole.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the best swimming hole in the whole state:

"If you're looking for some of the best places to swim in Wisconsin, you have to check out Pewit's Nest. This giant gorge was cut by a small stream called Skillet Creek. It depends on when you go, but the water can be a little on the cold side. It really looks like something out of a fantasy, and you'll be overwhelmed by the lushness surrounding it. Use extreme caution, as there are no handrails. (Jumping from cliffs really isn't a smart idea either.)"

