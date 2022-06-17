Justin Bieber Makes Major Update To Upcoming Tour Dates

After canceling several shows of his Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber is postponing the remaining shows of the U.S. leg of the tour amid his ongoing health concerns.

Bieber's concert promoter AEG Presents announced the news, which was shared on Instagram by the tour's official account.

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remain US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest ... in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed," the statement read. "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."