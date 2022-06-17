Nandi Bushell Will Join Foo Fighters For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nandi Bushell will join the Foo Fighters to help honor the late Taylor Hawkins at the upcoming Wembley Stadium Tribute Concert. The 12-year-old drummer became a viral sensation during the pandemic and will take part in one of the previously announced Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts set for September 3rd, according to a report from Variety.

The band revealed the pair of tribute shows earlier this month in honor of their drummer who died at the age of 50 in March. In addition to the Wembly Stadium show, the band also announced a US tribute show set for September 27th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Bushell took to Instagram to call the opportunity, "the greatest privilege of my life to join Mr Grohl on stage with Pat, Chris, Nate and Rami at @wembleystadium in tribute to my hero and friend. The legendary Taylor Hawkins."

Band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee announced the London show's lineup earlier this week. Performers will include both Hawkins' friends and influences including, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim. In addition, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will perform at both tribute shows.

Performers for the Los Angeles show have also been announced and include, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, KissGene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili PeppersChad Smith, Struts singer Luke Spiller, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson, and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

