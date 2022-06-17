Texas Anglers Reel In Huge Shark Only 100 Yards Away From Beach Shore

A shark swimming just 100 yards from the Surfside Beach shoreline was reeled in by a couple of anglers earlier this month.

A beachgoer snapped photos of the catch and shared them on Facebook, which subsequently went viral with over 1,500 shares. Stevie Jo Tipton told MySanAntonio what she saw unfold at the Texas beach on June 4.

She said that the shark, which she believes is a lemon shark, was released and walked back out to sea after it was reeled in with a fishing pole. "(The anglers) stood there and made sure it was good before they came back in," Tipton said.

Tipton was startled about witnessing a shark swim so close to shore, according to MySanAntonio.

"Yea, that's a nope from me. I just don't swim in TX unless it's a swimming pool, I'll just put it to you that way," she said.

Other Facebook commenters shared the same sentiment. "That's a big nerp from me. Swimming pool it is," one user said. "This is why I don't go deep," said another.

You can see photos of the shark here.