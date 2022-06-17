This Is The Best Sub Shop In Wisconsin

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Wisconsin is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best sub sandwich shop in all of Wisconsin is Suburpia located in Milwaukee and Pewaukee. The subs at Suburpia are so good that Subway bought out the first 20 stores. Two original locations still remain and continue to serve "ridiculously good" subs.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best sub shop in Wisconsin:

"This mini-chain started in 1967 and had more than 20 stores before selling many of them to Subway in the late 1980s. Now revived with two Milwaukee locations and a third store in Pewaukee, to the west of the bigger city, Suburpia draws customers with its story, sense of nostalgia and – most importantly – with its heavenly subs, which are ridiculously good."

