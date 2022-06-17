Tommy Lee Replaced During Stadium Tour Because Of Injury

The legendary Motley Crue along with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Def Leppard, and Classless Act took the stage Thursday night in Atlanta to kickoff their Stadium Tour at Truist Park. According to Loudwire, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was replaced with Tommy Clufetos after performing five songs. Clufetos is the current drummer in Ozzy Osbourne's band.

"We did it! You did it, we did it, we're f****** here! Okay, anyway, what I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f***** broke not one, not two, not three, but four f***** ribs right here," Lee told the crowd as he walked off of the stage.

He also told fans that he did not have a cool story to share regarding his injury, but went on to express that he would do as much as he could to be apart of the tour.

"Anyway, I hope you guys have a f****** great time and my boy Tommy Clufetos back here, he's going to help me get through this. The doctors told me, 'No playing, bro. No playing.' And I was like, 'Are you f****** high, bro? We've got a f****** tour to do!' So anyway, I ain't sitting out for s***. My boy's gonna help me out here and I'll see you guys later."