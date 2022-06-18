Drake Already Has New Music In The Works After Releasing Surprise Album

Drake surprise dropped his seventh studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND at midnight on Friday (June 17) and the rapper has already confirmed he has new music in the works.

During a radio interview, the "Certified Love Boy" rapper revealed that his next music release will be a new installment of his Scary Hours EPs. “I got another ‘Scary Hours’ pack coming too, in a little bit," he said. "Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this [‘Honestly, Nevermind’] in right now." He added, “But I have a ‘Scary Hours’ – I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the ‘Scary Hours’ pack. I love this sh-t.” Drake first released a Scary Hours EP back in 2018 which featured two tracks — "God’s Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity." In 2021, he followed it up with Scary Hours II which featured Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

HONESTLY, NEVERMIND was released just a few hours after it was announced by Drake on Instagram on Thursday (June 16.) The album has 14 tracks including "Calling My Name" and "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage. Drake dedicated the album to Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year, with a heartfelt message in the album's description. "DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V," he wrote.