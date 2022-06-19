Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The 'Best Dad' In Father's Day Post
By Yashira C.
June 19, 2022
Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet message to her ex Kanye West, via Page Six.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” she wrote in her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the rapper and their kids. Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The couple was married for almost seven years and officially divorced in March.
The reality TV star also shared a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” she wrote. “They have [sic] me the cutest suggestions I miss you and love with all my soul." Caitlyn Jenner also received a dedicated post and was called the “best stepdad" for raising all of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings.
Kim started dating Pete Davidson after she hosted Saturday Night Live back in October of last year. The couple recently packed on the PDA in new vacation photos. They shared photos of themselves kissing in the middle of the beach, paddling in a canoe, and more. Kim praised the comedian for his photography skills, saying that he "passed the content taking boyfriend test."