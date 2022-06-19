Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The 'Best Dad' In Father's Day Post

By Yashira C.

June 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet message to her ex Kanye West, via Page Six.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” she wrote in her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the rapper and their kids. Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The couple was married for almost seven years and officially divorced in March.

The reality TV star also shared a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” she wrote. “They have [sic] me the cutest suggestions I miss you and love with all my soul." Caitlyn Jenner also received a dedicated post and was called the “best stepdad" for raising all of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings.

See the posts below.

Kim started dating Pete Davidson after she hosted Saturday Night Live back in October of last year. The couple recently packed on the PDA in new vacation photos. They shared photos of themselves kissing in the middle of the beach, paddling in a canoe, and more. Kim praised the comedian for his photography skills, saying that he "passed the content taking boyfriend test."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.