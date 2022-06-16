Kim Kardashian Says No One Knows What Kanye West Marriage Was 'Really Like'

Kim Kardashian claims that no one knew what her marriage to Kanye West was "really like."

In the season finale of The Kardashians, the Skims founder was commiserating with her sister Khloe Kardashian about their failed relationships amid the fallout from Tristan Thompson's infidelity and paternity scandal, per Entertainment Tonight. During their chat, Kim likened the end of her marriage to what Khloe was experiencing, but said that everyone has their "own journey" they have to work through. However, she said that while she was grateful for having the space to figure things, she wonders when others should step in and say something.

"I feel like we always tip toe around each other's situations 'cause we just don't want to meddle," Kim said. "I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, 'Are you good?' Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own, and I appreciate that, but sometimes I look back and I'm like, "When do we jump in?'"

Khloe agreed that perhaps her family could have voiced their concerns earlier but ultimately "it has nothing to do with any of you guys."

"It wasn't the first or second mistake," she said, referring to the multiple cheating allegations against Thompson. "That's the time that I wish someone would've been like, 'No! What do you mean? We've done this how many time? No! You're not crazy. Actually, you're f------ right.'"

Once again, Kim compared Khloe's current situation to what she went through with her former husband. After nearly seven years of marriage, and trying "everything humanly possible" to make her marriage last, Kardashian filed for divorce in early 2021. Even though their marriage was ending, however, she said she was able to leave without any guilt.

"If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they'd be like, 'How did this last this long?'" she said. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt free."

Kim has opened up about her split from the Donda rapper throughout the season of The Kardashians, from claiming he abruptly left her Saturday Night Live debut to Ye saying her "career is over" after she styled herself. In one episode of the Hulu reality show, she even apologized to her family for how Ye treated them in the public eye.