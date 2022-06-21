1800s Theme Park For Sale In Missouri

There is an entire pioneer-themed village that is currently for sale in Warsaw. Its main selling points are that it is located just over 50 miles from the beautiful Lake of the Ozarks, and it offers visitors a peek into what life was like in the 1800's for a very low price. According to FOX2, the village is on the market for $295,000, and this is not the first time that it has been put up for sale.

“We actually shut down officially at the end of the season in 1995. In 2005, I moved back down here with my wife and two kids,” owner Marion Shipman explained to FOX2.

Shipman was unable to sell the property when it was first put up for sale, but said he is hopeful that he will find the right buyer this time around.

Here is what the Molakesproperties listing detailed about the property:

"Once in a lifetime property. Pioneer style settlement situated on 20 beautiful acres. Property was formally a 1800's themed park that can only be found in a movie set. Settlement is made up of over 20 buildings/structures including 2 authentic 1830's cabins, a trapper's cabin along a creek, old jail, one room schoolhouse, general store, mill, tavern, blacksmith shop, post office, wood shop, smoke house, cook shack, ticket booth, gazebo, wagon shop, and a 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage that the owner live in. Each building was hand crafted with countless hours of labor over a span of 50 years. Located about 1 mile from a Truman Lake boat ramp."

For more information regarding the theme park visit HERE.