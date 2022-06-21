Watch: Chris Brown, Normani Serve Up Steamy Dance Routine

The video arrives not long after the singer commented on the viral debate over who is the better artist between him and Michael Jackson. In an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, Brown shut down the argument that he outperformed the late King of Pop.



“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” Brown said. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I can't even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”



Chris Brown's new video also arrives a few days after he dropped his new song "Call Me Every Day" featuring WizKid. Look out for his Breezy album on June 24. Watch him and Normani's steaming hot dance routine in the "WE (Warm Embrace)" video up top.

