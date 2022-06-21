Kim Kardashian Consulted Therapist Before Introducing Pete Davidson To Kids

By Sarah Tate

June 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been spending a lot of time together since they first started dating in October 2021, but The Kardashians star made sure to wait to introduce her boyfriend to her children until the time felt "right."

During a Tuesday (June 21) appearance on TODAY, Kardashian revealed just how long she waited to introduce the Saturday Night Live alum to her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — with ex-husband Kanye West. After talking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who shares children with her ex Scott Disick, as well as consulting "a few therapists," Kardashian decided to wait until she and Davidson had been together for six months before she would take the next step and introduce him to her kids.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she said. "But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

The Skims founder seemed to stick to the six-month plan as Davidson was first seen hanging out with Kardashian's children in April after he was spotted driving around in a golf cart with her oldest North West, per TMZ. Since then, the comedian has also been seen ditching his girlfriend for some bonding time shopping with 6-year-old Saint West.

