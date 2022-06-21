Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For Daughter's Game, Family Lunch

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have a difficult personal relationship, but they proved they could set their feelings aside to support their children.

The exes reunited at a basketball game over the weekend to cheer on their oldest daughter, 9-year-old North West. While The Kardashians star and Donda rapper may not have been sitting next to each other during the game, TMZ reports, they drove to and from the game with their daughter in tow.

The basketball game wasn't the only place they stepped out together. Kardashian and Ye showed off their co-parenting skills even further by going out to lunch in Calabasas on Saturday (June 18) with other members of Kardashian's family following a dance recital for their 4-year-old daughter Chicago. Others who attended the family lunch include Kris Jenner, Kardashian's grandmother MJ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian has often praised her former husband for his relationship with their four children: North, 6-year-old Saint, Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. On Sunday (June 19), she took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet message to Ye for Father's Day.

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do," she wrote, sharing a couple photos of Ye laughing with their children. "Happy Father's Day Ye ✨"