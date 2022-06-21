These Wisconsin Waterparks Are Rated Among Best In The World

Summertime is the perfect time to book a weekend trip to your local waterpark. These particular waterparks are the best that Wisconsin has to offer. They feature fun for the whole family with dining, game rooms, pools, and outdoor activities for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, Kalahari and Chula Vista Resort, both located in the Wisconsin Dells, are the best waterpark resorts in Wisconsin. These waterparks were also rated as two of the best in the world. Both waterparks feature multiple swimming pools with parks located both indoors and outdoors.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best waterpark resorts in Wisconsin:

Kalahari:

"Wisconsin Dells is famous for its water parks and Kalahari Resort is often ranked the No. 1, with the largest indoor water park in the country and it’s always a perfectly warm 84 degrees. When the weather is right outside, you can enjoy an outdoor water park too. There are all sorts of exciting features like the MasterBlaster water coaster, Flowrider bodyboarding and simulated surfing, and a water slide with a 60-foot drop."

Chula Vista:

"The total water park resort experience can be found at Chula Vista Resort. A top resort in the Wisconsin Dells for families with kids, the vast property features spacious guest rooms, luxury condos, and villas along with hundreds of activities, multiple restaurants and bars, a decadent spa, and an 18-hole mini-golf course with waterfalls, reflecting pools and fountains."

