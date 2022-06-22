Texas Man Wielding Knife Tries To Rob Gun Store, Gets Shot

A Texas man was fatally shot after trying to rob a gun store in Houston on Tuesday (June 21).

The suspect was shot and killed by an employee of Carter's Country, located in the 11800 block of South Wilcrestt Drive and Southwest Freeway, according to Click 2 Houston. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Before entering the gun store, the suspect entered Suit Mart next door in attempts of stealing some merchandise.

"The guy looked like he was a homeless person. Basically, they told him to just let go of the jeans or we’ll call the police," a witness said. After the suspect left Suit Mart, he entered the gun store with a "sharp object," police said. He opened the cash register and stole money. An employee told police he shot the suspect in self-defense.

"Once he went (the gun shop), he actually went behind the counter (and) started ruffling through the cash register. He was confronted by one of the employees, at that point, one of the employees felt in fear of their safety and fired two shots, at least one struck," Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson said.

The suspect "stumbled" into the parking lot and collapsed, witnesses told officials. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. The case will be presented to a grand jury. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.