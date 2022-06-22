WATCH: Three-Year-Old Rescued From Burning Wisconsin Mobile Home
By Logan DeLoye
June 22, 2022
Brave members of the West Alis Fire Department in Wisconsin rushed into a burning mobile home on Sunday to save a three-year-old boy. According to FOX NEWS, two adults escaped the fire on their own. Recently released police body camera footage shows one of the first responders breaking a window to get into the mobile home and save the child. Soon after the firefighter enters the burning mobile home, the footage shows the individual emerging out of the smoke with the child passed out in their arms.
FOXNEWS mentioned that the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. The two adults who escaped are also being treated at the hospital.
The West Alis Police Department took to Facebook to update locals, commend the officers involved, and send support to the West Alis Fire Department:
"Great job by members of West Allis Police Department and West Allis Fire Department in rescuing a 3-year-old from a house fire in the early morning hours of June 19th! Their quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life! Other occupants of the house (2 adults) managed to escape as well. The 2 adults and child were transported to local hospitals by WAFD for treatment. We hope for speedy recoveries!"
The family residing in the mobile home lost nearly everything, and the source of the fire is under investigation.