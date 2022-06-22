WATCH: Three-Year-Old Rescued From Burning Wisconsin Mobile Home

Brave members of the West Alis Fire Department in Wisconsin rushed into a burning mobile home on Sunday to save a three-year-old boy. According to FOX NEWS, two adults escaped the fire on their own. Recently released police body camera footage shows one of the first responders breaking a window to get into the mobile home and save the child. Soon after the firefighter enters the burning mobile home, the footage shows the individual emerging out of the smoke with the child passed out in their arms.

FOXNEWS mentioned that the child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. The two adults who escaped are also being treated at the hospital.