This Is The Best Drive-In Movie Theatre In Georgia

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Georgia is the Wilderness Outdoor Movie Theatre in Trenton. Not only does this theatre play the most popular movies, but tickets are only $7 per person. Even the concession stand snacks are cheap, and none of the options cost over $6.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Georgia:

"Moviegoers can enjoy double features for the price of $7 per guest at the Wilderness Theater. At the concessions stand, just about everything is $5.50 or less."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.