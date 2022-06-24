Edgerrin James Makes Guarantee About His Son And Peyton Manning's Nephew
By Jason Hall
Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James guaranteed his son will team up with Peyton Manning's nephew to rekindle one of the league's best quarterback-running back duos.
Following top-ranked prospect Arch Manning's decision to commit to the University of Texas, James told TMZ Sports that his son, Eden, would eventually team up with his longtime former Indianapolis Colts teammate's nephew in the NFL.
"I'm calling it right now," Edgerrin said. "They're both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave -- 2.0!"
James was teammates with Manning during his first seven NFL seasons, having been selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall one year after the quarterback was taken No. 1 overall by the franchise.
Eden James, a three-star running back prospect, will begin his freshman season at Howard University.
Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on his verified Twitter account Thursday (June 23).
Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K— Arch Manning (@ArchManning) June 23, 2022
Manning ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite, entering his senior season at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, where his father and uncles all played high school football.
Texas, a long favorite to land Manning, edged out offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, where his father, grandfather and uncle, Eli, all attended college, as well as Tennessee, where his uncle, Peyton, attended, among 15 total offers.
Manning's commitment to Texas will continue his family's strong ties to the Southeastern Conference with the Longhorns set to join the SEC in 2025, during his junior season.