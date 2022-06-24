Edgerrin James Makes Guarantee About His Son And Peyton Manning's Nephew

Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James guaranteed his son will team up with Peyton Manning's nephew to rekindle one of the league's best quarterback-running back duos.

Following top-ranked prospect Arch Manning's decision to commit to the University of Texas, James told TMZ Sports that his son, Eden, would eventually team up with his longtime former Indianapolis Colts teammate's nephew in the NFL.

"I'm calling it right now," Edgerrin said. "They're both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave -- 2.0!"

James was teammates with Manning during his first seven NFL seasons, having been selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall one year after the quarterback was taken No. 1 overall by the franchise.

Eden James, a three-star running back prospect, will begin his freshman season at Howard University.