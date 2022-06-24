Here's What Matthew McConaughey Said About Arch Manning's Texas Commitment

By Dani Medina

June 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Is Texas back? If you ask Matthew McConaughey, he'll say it never left!

Now that top 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning committed to the Longhorns, the Oscar-winning actor is over the moon!

In a tweet, the UT alumnus and superfan said, "Manning up #hookem," and tagged Texas' athletic departments.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday (June 23). "Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," he said in a tweet. He chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

The star quarterback is entering his senior season at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, where his dad and uncles played football and attended high school.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian welcomed the news (obviously), with a tweet that said, "All Gas, No Brakes!!! 🤘🏼"

