Lil Tjay Is Reportedly Still Unconscious After Surgery For Gunshot Wounds
By Tony M. Centeno
June 24, 2022
Lil Tjay's condition hasn't improved much since he had surgery to treat the gunshot wounds he sustained during a shooting in New Jersey.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, June 23, the New York rapper remains unconscious following the emergency surgery he had. Sources told the outlet that Tjay hasn't made any significant body movements outside of an earlier instance where he moved his legs. The rapper is currently scheduled for a CAT scan to look for any other issues. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey had recently upgraded him from critical to stable condition following the surgery, but there's no confirmation on whether this new update will change that.
Lil Tjay, born Toine Merritt, was with two associates, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Edgewater, N.J. when suspect Mohamad Konate pulled up on them in an attempt to rob them. Once Konate opened fire, Merritt was hit multiple times while Boyd was shot once. Tjay was rushed to the hospital and Boyd was in good condition after receiving a non-life threatening injury.
Konate was eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. He was hit with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. Valdez and Boyd were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
So far, Lil Tjay's team hasn't released a formal statement. Hopefully, there will be more positive updates about his condition very soon.