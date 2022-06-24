Lil Tjay Is Reportedly Still Unconscious After Surgery For Gunshot Wounds

Lil Tjay, born Toine Merritt, was with two associates, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Edgewater, N.J. when suspect Mohamad Konate pulled up on them in an attempt to rob them. Once Konate opened fire, Merritt was hit multiple times while Boyd was shot once. Tjay was rushed to the hospital and Boyd was in good condition after receiving a non-life threatening injury.



Konate was eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. He was hit with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. Valdez and Boyd were also arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.



So far, Lil Tjay's team hasn't released a formal statement. Hopefully, there will be more positive updates about his condition very soon.

