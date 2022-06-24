This Is The Best Drive In Movie Theatre In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

June 24, 2022

Drive in movie theater
Photo: Getty Images

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Missouri is the B&B Twin Drive-In located in Independence. For just $22 dollars per carload, guests are able to stay and watch movies all night! One night every month, viewers can look forward to the theatre playing a classic film.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Missouri:

"The B&B shows double features beginning at dusk for $22 per carload. At least once a month, the theater hosts a "Retro Night" featuring a classic film."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.