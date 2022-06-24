This Is The Best Drive In Movie Theatre In Missouri

Drive-ins never go out of style, and Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy a good movie beneath the stars. These cozy little theaters make the perfect spot for a night out with friends, a date, or a fun event for the whole family! After checking to see if there is a movie playing that interests you; pack up the car with snacks and blankets and get ready for a relaxing evening outdoors. This particular drive-in theatre is rated as one of the best drive-in movie theaters in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best drive-in movie theatre in all of Missouri is the B&B Twin Drive-In located in Independence. For just $22 dollars per carload, guests are able to stay and watch movies all night! One night every month, viewers can look forward to the theatre playing a classic film.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best drive-in movie theatre in Missouri:

"The B&B shows double features beginning at dusk for $22 per carload. At least once a month, the theater hosts a "Retro Night" featuring a classic film."

For more information regarding the best movie theaters throughout the country visit HERE.