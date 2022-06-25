Kris Jenner Just Won The Internet With This TikTok Trend

Kris Jenner can now add "prankster" to her resume! The Kardashian matriarch just took part in a hilarious, viral TikTok trend about, well, herself!

It's called getting #Krissed — TikTok's version of "RickRolling," which is basically a funny "gotcha" moment. In Kris' Tiktok, she announced that she would be running for president in 2024. She created a campaign poster for herself and even added some presidential music in the background. Her caption added to the believable factor: "I’m so excited to finally announce…"

Then, the tune of "Lady Marmalade" bursts through your eardrums and Kris is dancing as the screen reads, "YOU JUST GOT KRISSED #KRISSED"

Fans were absolutely stunned by the viral TikTok, which now has over 38 million views and 9.4 million likes.

"krissed by THEE kris?" one user said.

"This is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced lol," said another.

"How did I just get Krissed by kris herself 😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️," another commented.

"YOU HAVE MY VOTE😍💅," another user said, to which Kris replied, "Haha thanks!"

Kris joins a slew of celebrities who have joined in on the #Krissed trend. Jojo Siwa did an epic job of convincing her fans she was stepping out of the public eye. "After 10 years of being in the public eye I decided it's time for me to take a little break. I'm not sure for how long but I have to step away for a bit. I wanna say THANK YOU to everyone that has supported me. I truly love and appreciate all of you. I'm sorry but I promise I'll be back," she said. Seconds later, a dancing Kris Jenner pops up on the screen to let you know that you just got #Krissed!

You can watch Kris Jenner's hilarious #Krissed TikTok below... Plus a few other priceless ones.