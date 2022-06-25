Kris Jenner Just Won The Internet With This TikTok Trend

By Dani Medina

June 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kris Jenner can now add "prankster" to her resume! The Kardashian matriarch just took part in a hilarious, viral TikTok trend about, well, herself!

It's called getting #Krissed — TikTok's version of "RickRolling," which is basically a funny "gotcha" moment. In Kris' Tiktok, she announced that she would be running for president in 2024. She created a campaign poster for herself and even added some presidential music in the background. Her caption added to the believable factor: "I’m so excited to finally announce…"

Then, the tune of "Lady Marmalade" bursts through your eardrums and Kris is dancing as the screen reads, "YOU JUST GOT KRISSED #KRISSED"

Fans were absolutely stunned by the viral TikTok, which now has over 38 million views and 9.4 million likes.

"krissed by THEE kris?" one user said.

"This is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced lol," said another.

"How did I just get Krissed by kris herself 😭😭😭☠️☠️☠️☠️," another commented.

"YOU HAVE MY VOTE😍💅," another user said, to which Kris replied, "Haha thanks!"

Kris joins a slew of celebrities who have joined in on the #Krissed trend. Jojo Siwa did an epic job of convincing her fans she was stepping out of the public eye. "After 10 years of being in the public eye I decided it's time for me to take a little break. I'm not sure for how long but I have to step away for a bit. I wanna say THANK YOU to everyone that has supported me. I truly love and appreciate all of you. I'm sorry but I promise I'll be back," she said. Seconds later, a dancing Kris Jenner pops up on the screen to let you know that you just got #Krissed!

You can watch Kris Jenner's hilarious #Krissed TikTok below... Plus a few other priceless ones.

@krisjenner

I’m so excited to finally announce…

♬ Presidential Music - Bobby Cole
@itsjojosiwa

🫶🏼 thank you for understanding

♬ original sound - wandakardashian
@teletubbies

Kris Jenner was inspired by Noo-Noo’s drive and passion and look where we are today ✨ #Teletubbies

♬ original sound - wandakardashian
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.