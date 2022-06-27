This Is The Healthiest County In California

Out of all the counties in California, only one can be the healthiest overall. This particular county has a very low smoking rate and a life expectancy average that exceeds the national median.

According to U.S News & World Report, the healthiest county in all of California is San Mateo County. San Mateo County houses nearly 765,000 people and is located just South of San Francisco. The county scored high in regards to a flourishing economy, overall health of the population, and food and nutrition. San Mateo is the 36th healthiest county in all of America, and also scored very high within the parameters of public safety and environment.

Here is what U.S News & World Report had to say about the healthiest county in California:

"The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that fall into 10 health and health-related categories, such as public safety, economy, housing and the environment. Individual metrics include community crime rates, obesity prevalence, high school graduation rate and walkability, and communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another."

For more information and a full list of the healthiest counties visit HERE.