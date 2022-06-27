J-Hope Posts Trippy New Teaser Photos For Debut Album 'Jack In The Box'

The new album is part of BTS' break to focus on solo endeavors. The beloved K-pop group announced their hiatus on June 14th and shocked their dedicated fanbase known as the BTS ARMY. While their video announcement used the word "hiatus" to describe their break as the 7-member group discussed it in a video, their label clarified things in a follow-up statement saying they were not on a hiatus and would still be working as BTS during their solo careers.

J-Hope has also been announced as the headliner for the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The festival takes place from July 28th to July 31st, meaning that fans will already have Jack In The Box in its entirety when J-Hope hits the main stage in Grant Park.

Other BTS members have also discussed their upcoming solo projects but have yet to announce official dates.