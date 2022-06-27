J-Hope Posts Trippy New Teaser Photos For Debut Album 'Jack In The Box'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 27, 2022
Fans won't have to wait much longer to listen to new music from J-Hope! The BTS member officially announced his debut solo album and first single after their label BIGHIT MUSIC teased fans with an animated clip on June 25th. The album titled Jack In The Box is slated for a July 15th release date and the first single will drop on Friday, July 1st.
J-Hope took to Instagram after the exciting announcement to give fans a closer look at his upcoming era with some trippy teaser photos. The photos show the singer in an aesthetic green and purple box donning a jack-in-the-box hat. He posted the new teaser photos with the album's release date and a simple caption, "Open a Box."
The new album is part of BTS' break to focus on solo endeavors. The beloved K-pop group announced their hiatus on June 14th and shocked their dedicated fanbase known as the BTS ARMY. While their video announcement used the word "hiatus" to describe their break as the 7-member group discussed it in a video, their label clarified things in a follow-up statement saying they were not on a hiatus and would still be working as BTS during their solo careers.
J-Hope has also been announced as the headliner for the upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. The festival takes place from July 28th to July 31st, meaning that fans will already have Jack In The Box in its entirety when J-Hope hits the main stage in Grant Park.
Other BTS members have also discussed their upcoming solo projects but have yet to announce official dates.
j-hope 'Jack In The Box'#jhope #제이홉 #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/aVVBwH3QbT— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) June 25, 2022